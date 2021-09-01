BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 23,219 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.46. 135,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

