BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 71,259 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 40,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

