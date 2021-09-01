BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 30,402 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1,038.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,787. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

