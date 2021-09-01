BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $738.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $681.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.67. The company has a market capitalization of $731.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

