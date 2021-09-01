BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 6,893 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.54. 6,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $257.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

