BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 36,732 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. 122,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,830. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

