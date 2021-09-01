Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 43,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 963,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

