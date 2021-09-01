Berenberg Bank Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,200

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD opened at GBX 1,009.50 ($13.19) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,029 ($13.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 945.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 903.62.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.