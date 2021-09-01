Benoit Dageville Sells 49,092 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion and a PE ratio of -99.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.32. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.