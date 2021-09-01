Benoit Dageville Sells 49,092 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.
- On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.
NYSE SNOW opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion and a PE ratio of -99.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.32. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
