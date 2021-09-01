Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Tops $131,045.50 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $131,045.50 and $109,608.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

