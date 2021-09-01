Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 44.2% Higher This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $131,045.50 and approximately $109,608.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

