bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BEBE stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.