Beam Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $62.68 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004429 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,611,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.