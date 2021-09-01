Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $64.81 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $64.81 million and $10.62 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004218 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,668,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

