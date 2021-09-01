BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. BCLS Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

