Bbva USA Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bbva USA bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. 53,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

