Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,347. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

