Bbva USA Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Bbva USA owned approximately 0.07% of Houlihan Lokey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

