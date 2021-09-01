Bbva USA Invests $2.46 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bbva USA bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $234,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

