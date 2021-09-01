Bbva USA Buys Shares of 26,104 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,711. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

