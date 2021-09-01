Bbva USA Buys Shares of 19,853 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Raymond James began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of THO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

