Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Alan Landles Buys 50,000 Shares

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insider Alan Landles bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.
Bastion Minerals Company Profile
