Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

BSET stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

