Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $152,340.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,324. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $3,958,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 118.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

