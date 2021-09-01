Barclays Initiates Coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NYSE FR opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

