Barbara A. Payne Sells 999 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $323.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

