Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank7 stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Bank7 has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $205.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.