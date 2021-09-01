Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.61.

BMO traded up C$1.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$127.02. 1,011,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

