Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 61.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,544 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. 40,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,898. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

