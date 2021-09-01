Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,257 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,733,000 after purchasing an additional 248,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.53. 126,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

