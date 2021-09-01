Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 90,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,013. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

