Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.32

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 3575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
