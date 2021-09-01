Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.32

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 3575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $888.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

