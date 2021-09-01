Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 109,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,104. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Banc of California by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.