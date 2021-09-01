Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

