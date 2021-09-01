Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

