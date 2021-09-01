Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Avid Bioservices worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.15 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

