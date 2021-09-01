Avalanche Hits One Day Volume of $1.05 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $43.23 or 0.00091186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $7.57 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00373937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.54 or 0.02294216 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 388,643,920 coins and its circulating supply is 175,139,982 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

