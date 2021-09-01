Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 481,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,384. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $448.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

