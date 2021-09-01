Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 226.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 41,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 121,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 479,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,986. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

