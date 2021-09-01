Auxano Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $454.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

