Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,186,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $352.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.