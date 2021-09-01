Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

