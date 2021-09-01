Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $13.12

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Aurox has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $240,598.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $13.12 or 0.00027161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00852536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

