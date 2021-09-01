Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 45,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,484,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

