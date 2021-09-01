Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 14,500 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HUSA stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.33. Houston American Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

