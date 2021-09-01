AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 155,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,817,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

