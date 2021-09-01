Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $54,596.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

