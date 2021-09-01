Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ATCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ATCX opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

