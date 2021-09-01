Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Atara Biotherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 456,835 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

