Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,788 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,340. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

